Dickens, Marian O.Marian O. Dickens passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on April 26, 2020 in Courtyard Gardens Asst Living where she has resided the last nine years.She and her husband of 60 years, Harold Dickens, enjoyed square dancing and duplicate bridge for many years and in retirement cruised the world.She was born in Elizabeth City, VA; moved to Florida with husband and family in 1951; then to Jupiter in 1963.Marian had an ear for music and in her younger years, played violin, piano and sang in the choir.She was a wonderful mother and good wife. We will miss her dearly.Predeceased by daughter, Dianne Crane and husband, Harold. Marian is survived by son, Richard Dickens, wife Genie; daughter, Lynne Carson, husband Barry; daughter, Yvonne Bischoff, husband Fred, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.