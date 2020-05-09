Marian O. Dickens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dickens, Marian O.
Marian O. Dickens passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on April 26, 2020 in Courtyard Gardens Asst Living where she has resided the last nine years.
She and her husband of 60 years, Harold Dickens, enjoyed square dancing and duplicate bridge for many years and in retirement cruised the world.
She was born in Elizabeth City, VA; moved to Florida with husband and family in 1951; then to Jupiter in 1963.
Marian had an ear for music and in her younger years, played violin, piano and sang in the choir.
She was a wonderful mother and good wife. We will miss her dearly.
Predeceased by daughter, Dianne Crane and husband, Harold. Marian is survived by son, Richard Dickens, wife Genie; daughter, Lynne Carson, husband Barry; daughter, Yvonne Bischoff, husband Fred, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved