KULICK, Mariane Mariane Kulick passed away in Delray Beach on May 15, 2019, at the age of 90. Mariane was a force of nature, an utterly remarkable and irreplaceable woman author, artist, activist, organizer, fighter for social justice, and constant source of love and inspiration to all who were fortunate enough to know her. She was the last surviving co-founder of The Democrat Club of Delray Beach, a progressive organization launched in the early 1990s that is still going strong. She was mother to Robin, David, Seth, and Andy, mother-in-law to Nancy, and grandmother to Zamira, Lizzy, and Charlie. She was predeceased by her daughter, Robin, her husband, Bernie Kulick, and her late-life Florida partner-in-politics Sam Lender. She and they live on in all of us. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 21, 2019