Grofcsik, Marianne IngerMarianne was born on June 17, 1947 in Skovde, Sweden and passed away on July 29, 2020 in Vero Beach, Florida.Marianne passed away in the company of her immediate family by her bedside after courageously battling cancer for many years. She never lost her fighting spirit or let circumstances get the best of her, remaining optimistic and involved with activities, friends and family.Marianne is survived by her husband John, her sons Stephen, Christian, and Mark Grofcsik and sisters Margareta Wilkmar (New York City), Lena Duvoisin (Eplignes, Switzerland) and Ewa Wretman (Mougins, France).Marianne attended teachers college in Sweden and taught primary school in Gothenburg, Sweden. She then joined Pan Am as a flight attendant based in New York City. She met her husband John Grofcsik, a Pilot, on a flight to Munich Octoberfest. Their work assignments for the airlines transferred them from New York City to San Francisco, Los Angeles and then Dallas. They had three sons, all were born in California (Stephen, Christian and Mark). Once the family settled in Texas, she transitioned to a stay at home mom, managing all parental/household activities. Upon her husband John's retirement in 1999 they moved to Delray Beach, Florida, then Boynton Beach, and finally ending up beach side in Vero beach since 2014.Along with raising three sons, she was an avid tennis player, occasional golfer, adventurous skier, seamstress/tailor, quality painter, and most of all a gourmet cook! She always had something to do. Her experience as an international flight attendant, gave her the knowledge to guide her family on annual international trips and adventures.She was a very active member of the "Swedish Women's Educational Association International (SWEA).Any Donations in lieu of flowers should be directed to the American Cancer Society or to Memorial Sloane Kettering, New York City.