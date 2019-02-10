BAKER, Marianne Monica April 29, 1945 February 6, 2019 Marianne Monica Budik Baker, born in the Bronx, NY, to the late Anthony and Mary Budik. Marianne attended Morris High School. After graduating in 1961, she went to work at the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company as a wire communications analyst. In 1973 Marianne married the love of her life, Richard G. Baker and moved to Connecticut where they lived for three years until moving to Florida. Marianne worked at the Post Office for about two years. She then went to work in the Media Center of SunCoast High School for 27 years until her retirement in 2012. She also volunteered at various organizations and was a clown in the Clowns of America organization. Very kind, loving, generous, the best sister ever, Marianne was a gregarious and fun loving person. She enjoyed getting together with friends, cooking, shopping, movies, reading, going to Disney World, traveling and a tea good party. She also loved animals, especially her furry nephew and niece, Titan and Yoda. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard G. Baker and her step-son, Stephen Allan Baker. Marianne leaves behind to mourn, her loving and devoted sister, Patricia E. Fasciglione and her husband, Robert. Other family and the many wonderful friends she has made throughout the years. There will be a visitation on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at the Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Cremation and Event Center, 754 US Highway 1, North Palm Beach, FL 33408, 561-848-9641. Afterwards, she will go home to Connecticut, which will be her final resting place. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marianne's name to the or to the ASPCA. Marianne's family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at the Sari Center and Patti Leibman and the ladies of the Ovarian Florida Cancer Support Group; to the staff at Florida Cancer Specialists; to Dr. Howard Goodman for his kind and gentle care; to Dr. Agustin Schwartz III for his tireless work for the last five years to keep her going and to his staff Barbara and Cici; and to the nurses and staff of Good Samaritan Hospital. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary