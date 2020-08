Or Copy this URL to Share

Dipaolo, Marie

Marie Dipaolo, age 105, of West Palm Beach, passed away quietly on Friday, August 21, 2020. Marie leaves to mourn her passing: her son Patrick and his wife Winnie, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and many friends. Marie was predeceased by her husband Al and son Robert.



