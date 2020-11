Marie E. HarringtonMarie E. Harrington, 97, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on November 1, 2020.She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, and her son John. She is survived by her daughter Diane.Marie and Frank moved to the Barr Terrace in 1992 from Roslyn Harbor, NY where they supported the Roslyn Landmark Society, and were benefactors of the Roman Catholic Church.Funeral Services are private.Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach in charge of arrangements.