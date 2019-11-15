|
Horenburger, Marie J.
It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing of Marie J. Horenburger, age 78, of Boynton Beach, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in 1941 in New York City, Marie was the first of six children born of the late Marie Kedzierski (Riso) and Edward Z. Kedzierski. Marie was raised in Massapequa Park, New York and eventually moved to South Florida.
Marie was wonderfully devoted to her two children, Fred Horenburger and Dana Schweitzer. She was a loving grandmother to Emily Mosher (husband Shawn), Jack Scarton, and Benjamin Suarez-Scarton. She was "Grandmarie" to great-grandsons Isaiah Mosher and Shawn Mosher, Jr. and recently welcomed great-granddaughter Amelia Mosher. Being a grandmother was the light of her life. Marie is also survived by her five siblings Art Kedzierski (wife Gail), Linda Butcher (husband Tom), Helen Hood, Karen Sliwak, and Ed Kedzierski. She will be missed by many close friends and family.
An accomplished woman, Marie dedicated her time to public service. She began a public service career in the late 1970s. One of her most proud accomplishments was her part in the revitalization of the city of Delray Beach. In 1994 she was appointed by the Palm Beach County Commission to serve as their representative on the Tri Rail Board and served on that Board for 21 years. Marie will be missed for her wisdom, generosity, warmth, and willingness to include everyone she came across as a member of her family.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 1:00PM at Journey Church, Boynton/Delray Campus, 715 South Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL 33435.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, Florida Chapter, 2300 High Ridge Road, Suite 375, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 or at (lupus.org/Florida).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019