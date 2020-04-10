|
Giuffre, Marie Louise
Marie Louise Pirrone Giuffre, 88, of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away April 6, 2020 in Gerstenberg Hospice Center, West Palm Beach.
Marie was born in Washington, DC, daughter of the late Antonio and America Pirrone. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1949 and was employed by the CIA in Washington, DC until her marriage in 1952. Marie raised four sons and worked as Secretary Treasurer of Marketing Specialists, Inc. for more than 10 years. She lived in Canada, Michigan and New Jersey before retiring to Boynton Beach in 1997. Marie was a devout member of St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church in Boynton Beach.
Marie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, V. Joseph Giuffre.
Marie is survived by her brother, Anthony Pirrone of Virginia Beach, VA; four sons James Giuffre (Petra) of Wilmington, NC, Joseph Giuffre (Karen) of Woodstock, VA, John Giuffre (Carol Corley) of Boynton Beach, and Jerry Giuffre (Susie Free) of Boynton Beach. Also surviving are six grandchildren Jenny Giuffre of NJ, Jamie Giuffre (Julie) of NJ, Valerie Price (Aaron) of PA, Thomas Giuffre of CA, Nicholas Giuffre (Allison) of AL, and Michael Giuffre of NJ. Marie had seven great-grandchildren; Bryce, Emerson, and Madelyn Giuffre, Andrew and Joshua Price, and Cali and Cash Giuffre. She also had many loving neices and nephews and their families and daughter-in-law Maureen Giuffre of AL.
Services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Boynton Memorial Chapel, Boynton Beach. Online condolences can be left at: www.boyntonmemorial.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020