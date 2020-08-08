Comtesse Marie Madeleine Boucher de la Rupelle (née Cané), passed away in her home on 18 July 2020 after a long illness, her loving daughter by her side. Born on 22 August 1921 in the Bordeaux region of France, she later lived in Paris, London and Dublin after WWII, with a final 1950 destination to New York City. Madeleine attended Hunter College and worked for Maurice Chevalier, Elia Kazan as well as the French Transat Line. In 1953, she married Comte Daniel Boucher de la Rupelle. Together, they moved to Palm Beach County, Florida to raise their family. They were active members of St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church in Delray Beach.
Madeleine's numerous talents landed her in Palm Beach, working closely with Mr. and Mrs. F. Warrington Gillet, Jr. and personally for Peter A. B. Widener III. On one occasion, she gave a cooking class to Julia Child, as she had attended Le Cordon Bleu Paris Institute. Madeleine was an haute couture expert, brilliant writer, adored international travel, classic French cuisine, fine arts and antiques.
Madeleine is preceded in death by her husband Daniel in 1999, and is survived by her son Comte Guy Boucher de la Rupelle (Tokyo), daughter Isabelle Boucher de la Rupelle (North Carolina), grandchildren Maya, Louis and Simon. Madeleine's ashes will rest next to Daniel in the family crypt in the Cimetiere de Montparnasse, Paris, France. Funeral services will be held in Paris (date TBD). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to your favorite charity
.