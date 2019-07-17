Home

Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation & Event Center
745 US Highway 1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408
(561) 848-9641
Marie Moaba


1926 - 2019
Marie Moaba Obituary
Moaba, Marie
Marie Moaba (née Wellner), born in Paterson, NJ on May 10, 1926, passed away on July 13, 2019. She was 93 years old. Marie married Sam Moaba on May 9, 1948 and they celebrated 65 years of marriage before his passing. She enjoyed traveling (especially visits to casinos) and time with her family. She was active in all aspects of her church, First Presbyterian Church of Clifton, NJ.
Marie is survived by her sisters, Helen Thompson and Elinor Wellner; her son Joseph and daughter-in-law Diane, as well as her grandchildren, Cathy Hall and Michael Moaba; and great-grandchildren Liliana Hall and Anthony Sommers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Moaba.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to any veteran related .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 17 to July 18, 2019
