Murphy, Marie

Marie Walley Murphy, 94, of Jupiter, FL, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Neil J. Murphy. Marie was born October 2, 1924 in Rolla, MO to Simon P. and Mary W. Walley and grew up in Park Ridge, IL. She attended Mundelein College and DePauw University. She worked as a secretary at WNBQ TV in Chicago where she met and then married Neil. After several job-related transfers the family settled in Hollywood, FL in 1965. Marie worked for the Broward County School Board for 19 years before retiring. She and Neil had seven children and were proud that they all graduated from college. In 1994, they relocated to the Bella Vista community in Jupiter, FL. Marie enjoyed golfing with Neil as well as traveling throughout the US and internationally. An avid reader, Marie also enjoyed many handicrafts including knitting, cross-stitch, ceramics and doll-making. She was a devout Roman Catholic. Marie is survived by seven children Marilyn (Dennis) Baker, Denise (John) Shepherd, Terese (Mark) Johnson, Neil Murphy, Jr., Martin (Amy) Murphy, Melissa (Keith) Mullen, and Shannon (Fred) Cerise; 13 grandchildren Nathan, Darren, Matthew, Katrina and Brian Baker; Paul, Caroline and Jake Cerise; Madeline Middleton; Sarah Amiama, Christine Carber and Mary Shepherd; and Christopher Mullen; 3 great-grandchildren Annabelle, Claire and Miles Baker; sisters Joan Zybert, Genevieve Woods and Beatrice Lowry; brothers Martin Walley and Theodore Walley; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 13591 Prosperity Farms Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 at 10:00AM on Monday, July 22. A private family inurnment will take place at the South Florida National Cemetery. In memory of Marie, the family welcomes memorial donations to Trustbridge Hospice, Jupiter Care Center, 1230 South Old Dixie Highway, Jupiter, FL 33458 or to St. Patrick Catholic Church. For online condolences, please visit

