Marie T. Anderson
1928 - 2020
Marie T. Anderson passed away at home, Saturday, October 10, 2020. Marie was born in West Palm Beach to Vincent and Mary Pierro, August 8, 1928, and was a graduate of St. Ann's School. She married her high school sweetheart, James W. Anderson III, a local broadcaster, in 1948. Jim and Marie started the J.W. Anderson Co. in 1964, retiring in 2019, and were together for 75 years. Marie was predeceased by her son James W. Anderson IV. Marie is survived by her husband Jim; children, Rosemarie Kolodziey (Steve Filipini), John L. Anderson M.D. (Katie), George E. Anderson II (Jeanette Jones), and Joy Anderson; grandchildren, Shannon Walker (Craig), Edward Anderson (Lamar), Johnny, Alex, George, and Alec Anderson; great-grandchildren, Oscar Walker, Elma and Julian Anderson. Family visitation will be Friday, October 16, 4:00pm to 7:00PM at Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center, 6411 Parker Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33405. Graveside service will be Saturday, October 17, 10:00AM at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 6411 Parker Ave., West Palm Beach.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation, and Event Center
OCT
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation, and Event Center
6411 Parker Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33405
5618334061
