Tarantino, Marie-Therese
Marie-Therese Tarantino, formerly of Northampton, MA, died February 3, 2020 in Delray Beach, FL after a brief illness.
Marie-Therese was born on February 21, 1957 in Springfield, MA and grew up in Northampton. After attending Williston-Northampton School in Easthampton, she graduated cum laude from Boston College with a degree in psychology. She went on to graduate cum laude from Northeastern University with a Master in Business Administration in 1980.
Beginning her business career in Miami, Marie-Therese worked for the Miami Herald newspaper as a Major Accounts Manager. She also worked for IRE Financial Corp. of Coral Gables, FL and PaineWebber in Miami before becoming a manager at Merrill Lynch and Trust Company in Miami.
She loved to travel, especially to exotic destinations such as Nepal and Tahiti, and had a flair for interior design. She practiced at an ashram in India and taught yoga in Miami. She took cello lessons for several years, was an avid tennis player and was in the process of reading all of the Pulitzer prize-winning novels.
She was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Joseph and Patricia Tarantino of Northampton, MA. She leaves her loving husband, Henry Guignet of Delray Beach, FL; her sister, Rosemary Tarantino of Haydenville, MA; two brothers, Carl Tarantino of Virginia Beach, VA and Joseph Tarantino of Northampton, MA; two aunts, a niece and nephew.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Marie-Therese from 11:00AM to1:00PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at All County's Del Lago Chapel, 131 South Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, FL 33460.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020