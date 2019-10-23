|
Zehnder, Marie
Marie Lofe Zehnder, 84, of West Palm Beach, died on Monday, October 21, 2019, after complications due to a fall. Her love for her family and deep faith in God gives her lasting peace as she passes into eternal life to meet her savior.
She was born January 24, 1935, in Pittsburgh, PA. She was one of nine children and dearly loved her brothers and sisters. Marie married her high school sweetheart, Roger Zehnder, on January 15, 1954, was a devoted wife and was blessed with a loving family. Her most beloved role in life was "Mimi" and she played an active part in the lives of her grandchildren, Matthew, Rachael, Suzanne and Katelyn, as well as her four great-grandchildren.
Marie had a kind and generous heart and was a blessing to everyone she knew. She was joyfully faithful to each role God entrusted to her and kept the faith until He called her home. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her husband Roger, her sisters Betty Squires of West Palm Beach, FL and Sally Smith (Eric) of Rochester, MI, her children Mark Zehnder (Louise) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and Marcy Zehnder of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, her grandchildren Matthew Wilson (Lauren) of Oviedo, FL, Rachael Merritt (Jonathan) of Birmingham, AL, Suzanne Zehnder (Scott Porras) of Stuart, FL, and Katelyn Zehnder of Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
Visitation will be held from 2:00PM to 4:00PM Sunday, October 27, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00AM Monday, October 28. Graveside Service to follow. Ice Cream Social reception. All will be held at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Rd, Lake Worth, FL 33461 561-964-3772 (www.dorsey-smithmemorygardens.com).
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in honor of Marie be made to the Lottie Moon Offering for International Missions, which held a special place in Marie's heart (www.imb.org/lmco).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019