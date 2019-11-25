|
|
Muller, Marietta
Marietta Muller, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away at age 88, on November 22, 2019. Marietta was born in Budapest, Hungary in 1931. She resided in Philadelphia, PA where she owned a dress shop. After retiring she moved to Palm Beach Gardens. She enjoyed music, swimming and majong.
Marietta is survived by her daughter, Judy, son-in-law John, son Gabor, grandchildren Daron, Emily, Elizabeth and Michael, great-grandsons David lll, Caleb and Nathaniel.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019