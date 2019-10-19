|
|
Malt, Marilyn Ann
At the break of dawn on October 12, 2019, Marilyn Ann Malt "Merle" died peacefully at home, as she had prayed for, in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ, with her loved ones by her side. Merle had waged a courageous battle with Progressive Bulbar Palsy - maintaining her spirited independence, her legendary humor and her selfless caring for all of us – as she struggled with this brutal disease. She found her greatest strength and solace in her unwavering Catholic faith.
Merle was born December 29, 1941 to Charles and Mildred Malt in Pittsburgh, PA. Moving as a schoolgirl to Florida, she graduated from Fort Myers High and continued her studies at Edison Community College. Following years of employment in correspondence public relations at Florida Power and Light she retired to enjoy a new chapter in life.
Merle's retirement was active and kind as her entire life had been – she enjoyed new friendships through dancing, neighborhood alliances, her custom jewelry making and her much loved church.
Merle was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Mildred Malt; sister Kathleen B. Glickman, brother John J. Malt, and brother Dr. Richard Malt.
Left to mourn her death and to carry on her legacy of selfless kindness are her sisters, Carol Sue Douglas, Patricia Brown and Michelle Dioguardi; brothers, Robert C. Malt and David G. Malt; loving nieces, nephews and countless friends.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019