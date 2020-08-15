Edwards, Marilyn C
Marilyn was born in Cincinnati, OH on September 6, 1939 to Helen & Clifford Meyers. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She taught school for several years until moving with her family to New York in 1967. She held various administrative/managerial positions in Ohio, New York and North Carolina. Marilyn was a member of the Hammock Creek Ladies Golf Association, Whispering Sound Women's Club and several other golf leagues. Marilyn resided at Allegro Senior Living in Stuart, FL. She was predeceased by her husband of 30 years, Richard Thomas Edwards in 2013.
Survivors include her sons Peter William Conboy of Walden, NY; Brian Lee Conboy (Carrie) of Sicklerville, NJ; granddaughter Rebecca Lyn Conboy, Grandson Nicholas Edward Conboy, step grandchildren, Sarah Hollins, Jason Hollins: Step daughters, Susan Edwards of Baldwin sville, NY; Donna Edwards Wise of Austin, TX; Nancy Edwards Price of Monticello, NY: grandchildren, Kyle Seeley, Jillian Golden, Caitlyn Perry, Dylan Price, great-grandson Landon Ball and great-granddaughter Lucy Golden.
Arrangements are under the care of Aycock Funeral Home - Stuart. Visit Aycockfuneralhome.net
