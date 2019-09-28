|
|
Loughlin, Marilyn Carol
Marilyn Carol Loughlin, 84, of Dunnellon, FL, formerly of Stratford, CT, died in the early morning hours on Thursday, September 19, 2019 under the care of Hospice at the Legacy House in Ocala, FL. In 1980, Marilyn and her husband, John decided to move to Boca Raton, FL where she started to work for IBM up until her retirement and then made their home in Dunnellon. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 7525 S. US Hwy 41, Dunnellon, FL 34432.
Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Dunnellon, FL 34432 (352) 489-2429.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019