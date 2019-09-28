Home

Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc
19939 E Pennsylvania Ave
Dunnellon, FL 34432
(352) 489-2429
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
7525 S. US Hwy 41
Dunnellon, FL
View Map
Marilyn Carol Loughlin


1934 - 2019
Marilyn Carol Loughlin Obituary
Loughlin, Marilyn Carol
Marilyn Carol Loughlin, 84, of Dunnellon, FL, formerly of Stratford, CT, died in the early morning hours on Thursday, September 19, 2019 under the care of Hospice at the Legacy House in Ocala, FL. In 1980, Marilyn and her husband, John decided to move to Boca Raton, FL where she started to work for IBM up until her retirement and then made their home in Dunnellon. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 7525 S. US Hwy 41, Dunnellon, FL 34432.
Expressions of sympathy can be left online at
robertsofdunnellon.com
Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Dunnellon, FL 34432 (352) 489-2429.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
