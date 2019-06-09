JOHNSON, Marilyn Elaine Marilyn Elaine Bennett Johnson, 88, of Boynton Beach, FL, died surrounded by family and friends at home on Sunday, June 2, 2019 following a lengthy illness. She was born on September 29, 1930, in Rockville, IL, the daughter of the late Lt. Commander Arthur and Eleanor Wilson Bennett. In 1972, she married C.J. Johnson, who preceded her in death on October 2, 2007, after 35 years of marriage. Marilyn, known as "Lyn" to many, was a 1948 graduate of Key West High School, FL, and a 1951 graduate of Jackson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse in five different states for 41 years, always on third shift so she could be home during the day to care for her children. She was raised a devout Christian and attended First Baptist Church of Delray Beach, playing the piano at Sunday School and serving as a greeter. She enjoyed traveling, having visited every mainland U.S. state; reading; and spending time with her family and friends. She was a nurturing caregiver throughout her life, an eternal optimist and the kindest, most joyful and compassionate woman one could ever meet. Marilyn is survived by her five children, Robert Bernhoft, Jr., Susan (Dr. Kevin) King, Dr. Hans Bernhoft (Richard Stanish), Kim (Dr. Peter) Holzberger, and Thomas (Jean) Bernhoft; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; her beloved sister, Lorraine (Dr. Rex) Schlegel; her dear friend and caregiver, Elaine Salyers; and by numerous other friends and relatives. Her family wishes to acknowledge her caregivers and doctors, especially Dr. David Seinfeld and his assistant Cheryl Munoz, and Dr. Fernando Recio and his assistant Jenny Perez, who went above and beyond to provide such wonderful care to Marilyn during her last months. A Celebration of Life for Marilyn Elaine Bennett Johnson will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Boynton Leisureville Clubhouse, 1807 SW 18th St. in Boynton Beach. Burial will be private and held at a date yet to be decided by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ( ) or the ( ). Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary