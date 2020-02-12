|
O'Donnell, Marilyn Rowley
Time is precious, a precious gift that is often gone unnoticed.
Born in Joliet, IL May 10, 1927 to Clarence and Emma Rowley, her lineage goes back to the Mayflower. Living in Plainfield, IL until 1953 and attending Aurora College, she worked at Plainfield Grain Co., bookkeeping while on the weekends playing the organ at the roller skating rink. Traveling to Hawaii to visit her college friend Ginny, then met William J. O'Donnell, Jr. and was married in 1954. As a military wife she traveled the world with her three children. Retiring in 1971 to Lake Worth, FL she worked as a Library Assistant at Lake Worth Junior High School. Opening Bill's Beer Barn in 1980 she soon retired from the school system. She was an active member of Lake Worth Congregational Church and Ladies Guild until 2000. After Hurricane Andrew, she volunteered for 5 months rescuing over 1000 animals at Andrew's Ark. In 2000 she moved to Port St. Lucie to enjoy her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband by some two years. She is survived by her daughter Deborah June O'Donnell-Puckett, Margaret Susan Edmunds (Richard), son William J. O'Donnell III (Mary), grandchildren Daniel O'Donnell (Amanda), Ashley O'Donnell, Richard Edmunds, Myles O'Donnell, Hailey Edmunds, and Griffin O'Donnell, great-grandchildren Alison and Joshua. She also leaves behind her best friend of 60 years Lorraine Lentsch.
Services will be held Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home & Memory Gardens on Saturday February 15, 2020 with viewing from 1:00PM to 2:00PM, internment at 2:00PM. Food will be served following the service.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020