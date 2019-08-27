Home

Marilyn Zarich, age 89, loving wife, mother, Nan, and Gigi to her great-grandchildren, of Tequesta, FL, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019 after a brief illness.
Marilyn was born March 25, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY to Aloysius and Helen Stuart.
She is predeceased by her husband Robert after 45 years of marriage.
She is survived by her children Lynne Simon (husband Jay), Roberta Burns (husband Steven), Stuart Zarich (wife Karen) and Gwendolyn Mapes (husband Michael) and by her grandchildren Christopher Burns(wife Annmarie) Hayley Orientale (husband Michael), Luke and Shane Simon, Brittany Morgan (husband Ryan) and Alyssa Zarich. She is also survived by six great-grandsons, Cooper and Cole Burns, Grayson and Charlie Morgan and Michael and Steven Orientale.
Marilyn was the rock of the family and made friends easily. Other than her family she loved eating out with her friends, playing bridge and bingo. Her volunteer work at Jupiter Medical Center was one of the highlights of her retired life.
There will be a private ceremony in New York.
Donations can be made to the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
