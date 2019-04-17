BELT, Marina Alaix Marina Alaix Belt, 83, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019, at her home in Boynton Beach, FL. She was comfortable and enjoying the company of her daughters and one of her granddaughters after a year-long struggle with ovarian cancer. Alaix Rodriguez Restrepo was born in Barranquilla, Colombia on January 26, 1936. She spent her childhood in Duitama and went to boarding school in Bogotá, Colombia, and attended college in St. Teresa's in Winona, MN. After returning to Colombia she decided to return to the States to NYC where she became a translator at Bristol Myers and met her future husband, Sidney Belt. They were married August 8, 1963 in Syracuse and relocated to Minnesota where she raised her two daughters with steadfast dedication, love and joy. She worked for the Minnesota Migrant Council where she did outreach for migrants. Her laughter, generosity, and passion for food, travel, and interesting conversation were the foundation of her home. She will be missed deeply. We honor her legacy of quiet elegance, integrity and kindness. Alaix is survived by her two daughters, Jordana and Tamara; son-in-law, Sean Greene; and five grandchildren Isabella, Tatiana, Natalia, Jacob and Nicholas. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights (https://www.theyoungcenter.org/). Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary