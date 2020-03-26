|
|
Casuga, Mario Hidalgo
Mario Hidalgo Casuga passed away in the afternoon of March 4, 2020. He was 69.
Born in the Philippines, Mario graduated from the prestigious University of the Philippines. After immigrating to America, he served the Republic in the United States Air Force for over twenty years. Much of his military career stationed him in the tumultuous Middle East. His service allowed him to achieve three master's degrees while also gaining accolades as an award-winning newspaper writer, editor, and speechwriter. Still active in retirement, he garnered more awards for his poetry and was published in veterans magazines.
Mario traveled the world with his family. By the end of his life, he visited almost 60 countries and all seven continents. He was a bright and chatty personality with the remarkable ability to strike up conversation with anyone within moments of encountering them.
In his immediate family, he is survived by his wife Rebecca, son Mario Jr., and brother Samuel.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020