Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home
3041 Kirk Road
Lake Worth, FL 33461
(561) 964-3772
Marion Boden Obituary
Boden, Marion
Marion Boden, age 81, of Okeechobee, FL and Newland, NC, passed away on September 25, 2019. She is survived by: husband, Frank; son, Andy; son, Harvie (wife, Karen); niece, Peggy Hamann (husband, Dale); and many more loving family and friends. Friends may gather from 12:00PM to 1:00PM on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL 33461. Funeral Services will take place at 1:00PM with interment to follow at Lake Worth Memory Gardens.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
