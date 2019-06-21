Redfearn, Marion Eva

Marion Eva (née Schneller) Redfearn, 87, passed away June 11, 2019, in Burlington, MA. Marion was born on Oct. 1, 1931, in Cleveland, OH, and in 1954 moved to South Florida, a place she adored. Marion, mother of five, was an accomplished interior designer and Palm Beach County realtor. She had many passions, including cooking, sewing, golf, boating, travel, reading, gift giving, spending time with her large family and rooting for the Miami Dolphins — all done with a high degree of glamour. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Joseph Schneller and Mary Schneller, and her brother, Donald Paul Schneller. She is survived by her children: Don (Lisa) Redfearn, Boynton Beach, FL; Paul (Carmen) Redfearn, Reading, MA; Marcia (Clive) Chidester, Logan, UT; Mary Lisa (Donald) Jacobson, Mahwah, NJ; and Suzanne (Martin Kady) Redfearn, Annandale, VA; her sister Joanne Schaefer, Concha, AZ; 16 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Donations may be made in Marion's name to Friends of the Reading Public Library in Reading, MA. A private memorial will be held by the family later this year. Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 21 to June 23, 2019