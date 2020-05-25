Holder, Marion

Surrounded by her family, Marion Williams Holder, 89, of Belle Glade, FL, went to be with our Lord and Savior May 19, 2020. Mary was born September 10, 1930 to James and Eunice Williams, in West Palm Beach, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband, W.C. "Red" Holder.

Mary began her employment many years ago as a Southern Bell switchboard operator. After a long career, she retired from Bell South as an outside services technician. Mary never sat idle and continued to work as a bus driver for the School District of Palm Beach County and Glades Day School.

She is survived by her children Nancy (Rocky) Stacy, Cindy (Israel) Baez, Lamar (Amy) Landing, Lanie (Basil) Markham and stepdaughter Deborah (Scott) Wolfe, as well as 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Mary loved to take care of her family and anyone else that needed assistance. A stroke five years ago slowed her down but her love for her family and caregivers never waiver. She was a precious mother, big grandma, mentor, advocate, and friend.

A graveside service was held at the Port Mayaca Cemetery on May 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Trustbridge Hospice or the Belle Glade Alliance Church.



