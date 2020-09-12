Greenberg, Marion L.

Marion L. Greenberg, of Royal Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully September 6, 2020 at home at the age of 98.

Marion was born and raised in Cedar Run, NJ. Graduated from Tuckerton High School in New Jersey. She worked in retail most of her life. In 1947 she moved to Florida and was married in 1952 to the love of her life, Aaron. She helped out in the shoe store they owned in Simon's Children's Store downtown Clematis Street until 1971 when they opened Lad n Lassie Shoes in the Twin City Mall.

She was a loving mother that was always involved with our activities. She took pride in being a Girl Scout Leader and developing so many fun memories. She was our biggest cheerleader growing up.

She was a member of Temple Israel in West Palm Beach with her husband of 37 years and then was devoted to Family Church Village formerly the Village Baptist Church in West Palm Beach and was a much loved member until her passing. She was loved by everyone in her lifetime that had the pleasure of meeting her. She spent summers with the Vacation Bible School children for many years. Favorite hobbies were reading, playing word games on her tablet, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and Dolphins Football.

But the ultimate highlight of her life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished every moment with them. She was a special "Granny".

She will be sadly missed by her children Donna Ryan, Susan Greenberg Permuy, grandchildren Kimberly Ryan Clingerman (Curt), Carrie Permuy Moscowicz (Benjamin), Carl David Permuy, Jr., great-grandchildren Aden Josef Moscowicz, Ethan David Moscowicz, cousin Melinda Woodburn. She was predeceased by her husband Aaron S. Greenberg, mother Mildred Allison, and sister Adele Grant. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.

Memorial Donations may be made to: Trustbridge, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.



