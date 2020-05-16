Penney, Marion"Mel" Lippold Penney was born on the kitchen table in her parents' home in Methuen, MA, on February 23, 1930. After that experience, her parents had no more children. She passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020, Easter Sunday, shortly following her 90th birthday. Mel always lived life on her own terms.She grew up in Massachusetts and loved her summers on Big Island Pond in New Hampshire, but she was a Floridian at heart, having moved to Palm Beach County by age 19, with her loyal cat Dinkyfout.She married the late Ray Penney in 1952 and they had two children: Melinda and Bill. Mel was a devoted mother. She hauled Melinda to horse shows around the Palm Beach County, then South Florida, then the entire state, and eventually around the country. Billy was hauled to little league games, motorcycle racing and go-cart racing.Mel loved animals and the Penney household was always full of pets of all sizes and species. There was Satchmo the poodle, Bandit the raccoon, Candy the Shetland pony, her beloved cat Dinkyfout and Hoppy the bunny. These pets were just the beginning of a long line of well-loved dogs, cats, horses, cows, gerbils and snakes. She added critters as necessary to fill the pet show criteria: frogs, tadpoles, turtles, and whatever else it took to be competitive. The pet menagerie often won big at the International Bazaar pet shows in Rivera Beach.Mel was always creative when she needed to be. Not having a horse trailer, she learned to pull out the back seat of the 1959 Chevy convertible when she wanted to take Candy the pony somewhere. It grew to be a common sight to see Mel driving down the road with Candy side-ways in the back seat while the young kids held on in the front.Mel started the first 4-H Horse Club in Palm Beach County and was its leader for years, even after Melinda aged out and was off to college. She touched the lives of dozens of young horse lovers, many who grew into local community leaders.Mel and Ray often worked private parties in Palm Beach to earn extra money. Ray would tend bar and Mel would serve food. Customers soon asked her to prepare food, then bring food. This eventually led to her business, Mel Penney Catering, Inc. Her reputation and business quickly grew into a major catering operation.During her catering career she met and served food to many celebrities including Carol Channing, Tiny Tim, Joe Montana, Alexander Haig and her favorite, Jimmy Buffet. Of course, they loved her food, its artful presentation and her charming personality.During the summers off from catering she would fill her need to travel. She visited 53 countries. She loved Europe and Asia but her favorite destination was Africa. Her home was full of memorabilia sourced with love on these trips.Domestically she was proud to have visited 49 states. She always apologized to North Dakota for not making it there.Mel was competitive and independent. She wrote her own rules for life. Mel was a force to be reckoned with before women's liberation.Mel is survived by her daughter Melinda Gamot, her son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Karen Penney and her wonderful grandchildren Lindsay Penney Burcham (Jason), Carl Penney and Sammie Penney. A Memorial Service to Celebrate her Life will be held later.In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's and Parkinson Association of Indian River County at 2300 5th Ave, Suite 150, Vero Beach, FL 32960.Condolences may be shared online at