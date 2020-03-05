|
|
Chase, Marjorie L.
Marjorie L. (Garvin) Chase of Jupiter, FL, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020 at the age of 84. Marge was born in Wheeling, WV and attended West Virginia University after graduating from Moundsville High School as Salutatorian. She resided in Grand Island, NY before moving to Palm Beach Gardens with her family in 1981.
Marge worked in the Payroll Department at St. Mary's Hospital in West Palm Beach and was an unrepentant fan of the Buffalo Bills and WVU Mountaineers. She was an avid league and tournament bowler and loved spending time with the girls at the Golf Club of Jupiter. Any obituary neglecting to mention her hole-in-one on the 115 yard 3rd hole would have been decidedly frowned upon by her. She was a member, Deacon, Clerk of Session and long-time choir member of the Gardens Presbyterian Church in Palm Beach Gardens. Marge was a friend to all, eternally upbeat and always a joy to be around.
Marge is survived by her two sons, Stephen C. Chase and wife Stacy B. Chase of Tampa, FL, and Edward M. Chase and wife Holly W. Chase of Tequesta; three grandchildren, Eric and Alyssa Chase of Tampa and Kelly Chase of Palm Beach Gardens; her sister, Trudy (Garvin) Kline of Parkersburg, WV; sister-in-law, Donna Chase of Moundsville, WV, sister-in-law, Betsy Chase of Roanoke, VA, and sister-in-law, Carlota Garvin of Reston, VA. She was predeceased by her husband, Phillip M. Chase, and her brothers, Thomas R. Garvin and Jay W. Garvin.
Friends may visit at the Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 250 Center Street, Jupiter, FL on Monday, March 9 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM. Funeral Services will be held at Gardens Presbyterian Church, 4677 Hood Road, Palm Beach Gardens on Tuesday, March 10 at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, Marge would have wanted donations be made to Gardens Presbyterian Church in memory of her life, faith and service to the congregation.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020