Muller, Marjorie O.

Marjorie O. Muller (Decker) passed away on April 30, 2020. She was 94. She was born in West Sand Lake, rural New York in 1925 and graduated from Averill Park High School, where she met Adam L. Decker. He was discharged from the Army in October 1945 and they married two weeks later. They were married for 55 years, until he died in 2000.

Marjorie earned her LPN nursing license in the 1970s. She worked in the newborn nursery at Good Samaritan hospital and was an accompanying nurse for many Palm Beach County School District trips to Washington, DC. She was counted on as the "neighborhood nurse" during our childhood, and our kitchen was often a triage ward! She loved children.

She sang in the choir at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Church in Palm Beach for over 15 years; she taught herself to play the piano and swore that she had perfect pitch. She was a fine accordion player, and also played the bagpipes with the Palm Beach Pipes and Drums.

She is preceded in death by her husband Adam L. Decker and her oldest daughter Star Strivelli. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend Arthur Muller, her children Leah, Lawrence, Laurel, Robin, and Robert Paul, her ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

She will be interred in the columbarium at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Church and a private family memorial will be held at a future date. She will be in our hearts forever.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store