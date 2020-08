Marjorie Putt

Marjorie Olson Putt, 90, joined her loving husband Samuel J. Putt on July 25, 2020. Her love of life and laughter delighted everyone who knew and loved her. An accomplished pianist and gardener, her greatest love was her husband Sam, and daughter Lucinda Papandreas (Mark), grandsons Christopher (Megan) and David (Elizabeth) and great-grandchildren Zoe, Bennett, Owen and Emily. Gentle ways, with a spring in her step, and a ready joke, Margie was a Delight and a Blessing to everyone, every day of her life. Services will be private.