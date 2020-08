Or Copy this URL to Share

Aldrich, Mark

Mark Christopher Aldrich, of Harrodsburg, KY, passed away on August 3, 2020. He was a proud Air Force veteran and leaves his father, Irving Aldrich, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, his brother, Stephen Aldrich, and sister, Karen Ransom, of FL. Burial will be in Camp Nelson Veteran's Cemetery in Nicholasville, KY, at the convenience of the family.



