SCHULTZ, Mark Edwards Mark, age 81 passed away suddenly February 12, 2019. He was born in Normal, IL January 16, 1938. He moved to Central Florida with his family when he was 11 years old, subsequently moving to Miami where he lived until retiring to Jupiter in 2006. He graduated from Coral Gables High School in 1957 then served 2 years active duty and 2 years reserve in the U. S. Navy. He went on to become a well respected Prosthetist-Orthotist, owning his own practice for over 30 years. He married his wife, Marti in 1969 and they would have celebrated 50 years of happiness this April. His love of boating gave his family many years of wonderful vacations. He loved being in nature whether by the water or with his son in the woods hiking or hunting. After moving to Jupiter he became interested in flying RC airplanes with his friends. He recently started volunteering at The Maltz Jupiter Theatre with the production and costume shops where he enjoyed being behind the scenes of the performances. He is survived by his wife, Marti, his son and best friend, Christopher (Karla-Mari) and beloved grandsons Kristopher Joseph and Kole Markus. He was a much beloved friend to many and his sudden passing is a great loss. "You are the dock to my boat, my lighthouse in the storm. You are my whole heart always" Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary