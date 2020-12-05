Mark F. Stephenson
It is with great sadness that the family of Mark F. Stephenson announces his sudden passing on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 - at the age of 57.
Mark will be forever in the hearts of those that knew him and loved him. He leaves behind his wife of 18 years, Diane Stephenson and their daughter Danielle (Stephen). Mark will also be greatly missed by his two grandchildren - Layana and Jaylen. If you knew Mark then you knew that these two kids were the light of his life - the apple of his eye. He was a loving and devoted grandfather and although the time that he got to spend with them was to short – they were the happiest years of his life. The kids will truly miss their "P". Mark also leaves behind his mother Corrine and his sisters Karen and Beth (John) and his sisters and brothers-in-law Susan, Barry (Tina) and Jeffrey (Sarah). He was also devoted, with every ounce of his heart, to his nieces and nephews Danny and Jessica, Jillian and Josh, Rachel and Jacob.
In addition, Mark served his country proudly in the United States Army before beginning his own company.
The outpouring of love from his friends and his clients (often the same people) has proved to be overwhelming during this time of grief.
A small, private family gathering to celebrate Marks life will be held 11:00AM on Friday, December 18th at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home. Following the private service - an open house (social distancing and masks required) will be held at 10560 Grande Palladium Way, Boynton Beach, FL 33436.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to honor Mark and his service to our country at (www.standown.org
).