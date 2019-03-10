Home

Shuler's Memorial Chapel
5301 N. Australian Avenue
Mangonia Park, FL 33407
(561) 882-4255
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Mark Kenneth TRUEBLOOD Obituary
TRUEBLOOD, Mark Kenneth Mark Kenneth Trueblood, 57, of West Palm Beach, passed away March 5, 2019. Mark was born in West Palm Beach on January 13, 1962. After graduating from North Shore High School he chose to serve his community in law enforcement and worked for Mangonia Park Police Department 1981 to 1988 and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office 1988 to 1995. He also served three 3-year terms on the Mangonia Park Town Council 2005 to 2011. Mark was inducted into the minor league football hall of fame for 2015. He leaves to cherish his memories his father Chester Trueblood, one daughter Celine Trueblood, two brothers Matthew Trueblood and Thomas Bazala and a host of loving relatives and friends. One son Michael Trueblood preceded him in death. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, March, 13, 2019, 6:00PM to 8:00PM, at Shuler's Memorial Chapel, 5301 Australian Ave, West Palm Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 10, 2019
