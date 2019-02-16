|
|
CLARK, Mark R. Mark R. Clark, son of Clarence and Eunice Clark, was born on August 13, 1956. He passed on January 28, 2019. He was pre-deceased by the love of his life Barbara and brother Jeffrey. Survived by his parents Clarence and Eunice, brother Dan (Sue), sister Stacey (Dave), nephews Kyle, Danny, Luke, and Carson, and niece Quinn. Memorial Service will be 1:00PM February 23 at Community of Hope East Church (formerly Good Shepard), 2341 South Military Trail, West Palm Beach.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019