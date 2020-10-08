Mark R. ZehnderMark R. Zehnder passed away suddenly September 29, 2020 at the age of 59. Mark was born October 23, 1960 to parents Roger and Marie Zehnder in Pittsburgh, PA, where he lived until the age of 6 before moving to Alabama, and then to West Palm Beach, FL. He worked as a service technician for AT&T for 33 years before retiring in 2013. He was an avid fisherman and spent his retirement working on his boats and cars, participating in bass fishing tournaments as a member of the South Florida Bass Busters, and occasionally shore fishing with his friends. Mark loved spending time with his family and caring for his dogs, "the Boys" Archer and Buddy. He was a devoted fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates. Mark is predeceased by his parents, Roger and Marie Zehnder. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Louise, his daughters, Suzanne and Katelyn, his sister, Marcy Zehnder, seven nieces and nephews, and fourteen great nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held for Mark at 7:00PM Thursday, October 15, 2020 Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL 33461. Friends and family are gladly invited to attend.