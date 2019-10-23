|
|
Durand, Mark Roger
Mark Roger Durand, beloved husband, dad, and grandpa, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, in Hernando Beach, FL.
Mark was born on December 9, 1956, in Woonsocket, RI, to Marcel Durand and Adrienne Therien. He grew up in West Palm Beach, FL; attended Twin Lakes High School, and enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served as an IC2 aboard the USS Yosemite.
He was preceded in death by his parents Marcel and Adrienne, and his brother Michael. He leaves to mourn his passing the love of his life and devoted wife Debra Marie Durand; and their three wonderful children of whom he was very proud, Shannon Marie Mason (Mark) of Lake Worth, FL, Christina Marie Fritz (Rob) of Lake Worth, FL, and Joshua Cody Durand of West Palm Beach, FL. He also leaves behind his bright and cheerful grandchildren whom he cherished greatly, Keira and Robert Fritz. He is also survived by his sisters Jeannine Jerauld (Glenn) of Aurora, CO Lori and Paulette Durand. He will also be deeply missed by his many friends and extended SCI family and co-workers, along with his nieces, nephews and cousins, and grand-puppies and grand-kitties.
Mark lived in West Palm Beach, FL, working as a concrete contractor all throughout South Florida following his service in the Navy. He was a solid foundation of his family and an avid lover of the outdoors; he passed his love of fishing and the ocean to his children and grandchildren. His family will always remember him for his dedication, wisdom about life, singular resolve (stubbornness), and compassionate spirit. He loved to grow vegetables to share with his family and friends, he was quick with a hearty joke, and he easily bonded with both people and animals.
Visitation Saturday, October 26, 10:00AM to 12:00PM, followed by Celebration of Life 12:00PM to 1:00PM at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Rd, Lake Worth, FL 33461.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Mark's name to Big Dog Ranch Rescue, 14444 Okeechobee Blvd, Loxahatchee, FL 33470.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019