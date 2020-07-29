Vukovich, Mark S.Mark S. Vukovich, 70, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, former resident of Hayward, WI and Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020.He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Brenda - my Princess; mother Lois Jean; step-sons Chuck and Bill Lockhart of Wisconsin; brothers Peter Jr. (Francine) of Dyer, IN and Nelson (late Suzanne) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; sister Shirley (Jerry) DeLuna of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; 10 grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, many dear friends and his special pet, Angel.Preceded in death by father Peter Vukovich, Sr. and uncle John Vukovich.Mark was a 1968 graduate of Hammond Tech High School, Hammond, IN and a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy serving from 1969-1975. During that time, he served on the USS Yosemite (AD19) as a Boiler Technician. He retired from Lucent Technologies in 2000 with 30 years of service. After retirement, Mark moved to Hayward, WI where he stayed busy serving on the Round Lake Volunteer Fire Department, working with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and attending Hayward Methodist Church. Mark was also known as the "Dam Man", tending to the Moose Lake Dam. The dam and the lake held special meaning for Mark, as he and his "Princess", Brenda, were married there.Mark and Brenda relocated to Florida where he was a life member of the Lake Park, FL VFW Post 9610 and the Palm Beach Gardens, FL Loyal Order of Moose Lodge # 2010. He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, West Palm Beach, FL.It was obvious to all that Mark loved life. He enjoyed the sun, ocean and daily walks in the community of Town Oaks where he would feed ducks and treats to neighborhood dogs. He was a loving man and always had a smile and kind word for all.He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, especially granddaughter Jazmyn Lee who held a special place in his heart.A private memorial service will be held at a later date.