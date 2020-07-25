Nash, MarshaMarsha Ritchie Nash was born in Boston, MA on July 16, 1940; and was raised in Lake Worth, FL, graduating from Lake Worth High School in 1962. Marsha passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020 in West Palm Beach, FL. She was a resident of West Palm Beach and Albuquerque, NM. Marsha is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert "Bob" L. Nash; her daughters Natalie Nash and Kimberly Williams; her grandchildren Vaughn Burns and Morgan Williams. She is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Margaret Ritchie, and her brother Robert Ritchie. Arrangements will be provided by Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center in North Palm Beach, FL.