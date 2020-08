Or Copy this URL to Share

Jenkins, Marshall

Dr. Marshall Jenkins, 94, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 in West Palm Beach. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Sunday August 16, 2020 at New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 748 W 9th St. Riviera Beach, FL 33404



