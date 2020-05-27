MOLINA, Marta Juliana

Marta Juliana Molina, of Lake Clarke Shores, passed away peacefully May 23, 2020 at home with her loving family. Born on April 8,1930 in the city of Florida, in the Provincia de Camaguey, in Cuba. Marta was the daughter of Maria Carmela and Nicomedes Vazquez. Marta graduated with a Doctorate in Education from the Universidad de La Habana. She arrived from Cuba in 1961 and settled in Belle Glade where she met her late husband Pedro "Molina". They moved to West Palm Beach in 1977. She lived and raised a family in the same home for 43 years and she was proud of her adopted country and the life she created with Pedro. Marta enjoyed traveling the world with Pedro and later her grandchildren. Marta was preceded in death by her sister Elisa Sanchez (Virgilio) and her brother Lorenzo Vazquez. She is survived by her two sons Miguel (Zunilda) and Joseph (Jennifer) as well as her six grandchildren Taylor, Sarah and Michael (Miguel) John, James and Grace (Joseph), her nieces Lisa, Barbara, Lourdes and Marilyn and her nephews Virgil and Javier. She lived a full and happy life surrounded by her family and will be missed by many. We love you Mami!!

Viewing will be Friday, May 29th between 6-8 pm at Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 5411 Okeechobee Blvd, WPB 33417.



