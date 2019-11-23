|
Matia, Martha Alice Nugent
June 6, 1959
November 14, 2019
Martha passed away suddenly at the home of her mother in Palm Beach Gardens. A West Palm Beach native, Martha was a graduate of Cardinal Newman High School and the Dental Hygiene Program at the then Palm Beach Junior College. Martha worked as a Dental Hygienist at numerous dental offices in the Palm Beaches and Asheville, North Carolina.
Martha enjoyed cooking, hiking and boating and most of all spending time with her children and family. Her adventurous spirit and kind heart will be greatly missed.
Martha is survived by her mother, Libby Nugent, children, Alex Matia and Heather Matia, sister Laurie Nugent (Robert Sutter), brothers, John Nugent (Kathie) and Matthew Nugent (Carrie), as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews and friends. A Celebration of Martha's Life will be held at a future date yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to BIG Dog Ranch Rescue, 1444 Okeechobee Blvd., Loxahatchee Groves, FL 33470 or online at (bdrr.org) in honor of Martha's lifelong love of dogs.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019