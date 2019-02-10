CLAYTON, Martha Martha "Pat" Clayton, age 95, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019. She was surrounded by her devoted family and caregivers at Arbor Oaks. Born in Leesburg, Florida, she was an active member of Lake Osborne Presbyterian Church, and a member of Beta Sigma Phi. Her work outside the home included many years at Selective Service and administrative work at Palm Beach State College, where she later earned her degree. Her hobbies included antiquing, knitting and crocheting and traveling with family. She maintained an active social life well into her 80s. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Clayton, Jr. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Cindy (Ron) Bowles, Linda (Larry) Martin, and Janis (Doug) Rosencrans, her nephew, Kirk Carlson, her cherished grandchildren, David, Scott and Sarah Martin, Amy Frost, Debbie Ferguson, Kelly DuBois, Kara Rosencrans and Alison Smith, 12 great-grandchildren, and three nieces. A Memorial Service will be held at Lake Osborne Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, February 13th at 11:00AM. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice of Palm Beach County. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary