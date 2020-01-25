|
Lively, Martha Heath
Martha H. Lively passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 11, 1928 in Mt. Hope, WV. She met Lee R. Lively, her sweetheart and loving husband of 69 years while both were attending Marshall University in Huntington, WV. They married in August 1950 and moved to Florida in 1955 where they both taught in high schools. She taught 30 years, of which 24 were spent at Riviera Beach and Suncoast High in Riviera Beach,
She is survived by her devoted husband Lee Lively, son John Heath Lively and his wife Cathy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to Hospice or charities of their choice.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020