Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tillman Funeral Home - West Palm Beach
2170 South Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33415
561-965-4412
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Lively
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Heath Lively

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Heath Lively Obituary
Lively, Martha Heath
Martha H. Lively passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 11, 1928 in Mt. Hope, WV. She met Lee R. Lively, her sweetheart and loving husband of 69 years while both were attending Marshall University in Huntington, WV. They married in August 1950 and moved to Florida in 1955 where they both taught in high schools. She taught 30 years, of which 24 were spent at Riviera Beach and Suncoast High in Riviera Beach,
She is survived by her devoted husband Lee Lively, son John Heath Lively and his wife Cathy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to Hospice or charities of their choice.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -