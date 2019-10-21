|
Hutton, Martha
Martha Bowman Hutton "Muggins" passed away on October 7, 2019 at her home in North Palm Beach, Florida with family by her side.
Muggins was born on June 15, 1930, in Hickory, North Carolina to Ralph and Doris Bowman. She was preceded in death by the love of her life husband George Hutton, her parents Ralph and Doris, and her sisters Margaret, Dottie and Vicky.
She is survived by her brother Ralph F. Bowman, sons and their wives Rusty and Jackie, Bryan and Kim, Warren and Julie and Woody and Sarah, grandchildren Stacie Williams (Hudson), Ashley Stringfellow (Edward), Courtney Harris (BJ), Emily Hutton, James Hutton (Christa), George Hutton V (Sue), Betsey Shoemaker (Kyle), Bryan Hutton (Kelly), Maggie Hutton, Jackson Hutton and great-grandchildren Anna Claire, Sam, Hutton, Harper, August, Jaxton, Makena, Eastlyn, Brody and Colton and her furry companion, Dady.
Muggins graduated from Hickory High School and attended Salem College where she was music major. Muggins and George married while they both attended the University of North Carolina. While starting their new life, Muggins taught piano and made sandwiches for George to sell. Muggins was an accomplished pianist and avid golfer. She enjoyed playing on the women's Florida Golf Team, competing not only locally, but also internationally. She was a member of the Service League in Hickory.
Services will be held in Hickory, North Carolina on October 27, by Bass-Smith Funeral Home. Family will receive from 1:00PM until 3:00PM at Bass-Smith Funeral Home with a graveside service in Oakwood Cemetery at 3:30PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Jupiter Medical Center, Jupiter, Florida or Sipes Orchard Home in Conover, NC.
