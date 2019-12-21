|
Robbins, Martha J.
Robbins, Martha J., of Wayland, age 51, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a life long battle with Neurofibromatosis 2 (NF2).
Martha is survived by her beloved family. Cherished daughter of Alan H. & Jerye Ann (Seder) Robbins of Palm Beach, FL. and Wayland. Loving sister of Deborah R. & Richard Estabrook of Shelburne, VT and Rebecca Robbins of Framingham. Adored aunt of Evan and Rachel Healey. Also survived by her lifelong friends, Leslie Gallant and Amy Fanning.
Services will be held in Massachusetts on Monday, Dec. 23.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Martha J Robbins NF2 Research Fund at The Children's Tumor Foundation www.ctf.org/marthajrobbins
