Furlong, Martha Joe

Martha Joe Furlong (Leybourne), passed away August 4, 2020. Born in Brunswick, GA, Martha Joe spent most of her adult life in Miami. She attended the University of Miami, where she met Leo Furlong, Jr. Together they raised four children, Jamie Masters, Leo Furlong III (Patricia), Kathy Crump, and Devin Furlong (Margaret). Affectionately known as Nanny, she was devoted to her family and especially proud of her nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Martha Joe was a devout Catholic and founding parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic in Miami. She was actively involved in her community and a member of the Jaycees. Martha Joe enjoyed a successful career in real estate, working for both Jeanne Baker Realty and Coldwell Banker. In 2007, Martha Joe relocated to Palm Beach County. She worked with Murphy Builders, a local construction company, where her experience and professionalism proved invaluable. A resident of Villa Madonna in Greenacres, she appreciated the many friendships she developed over the years. A wonderful cook, an animated storyteller, and a voracious reader, Martha Joe comforted and cared for many throughout her life. She was predeceased by her sisters, Sally Allen and Sylvia Carnes. Martha Joe was a gracious woman who will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. A remembrance Mass will be held at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 19, at 10:00AM.



