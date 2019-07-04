Fisher, Martha M.

Martha M. Fisher, age 99, of Greenacres, FL, passed away on June 28, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Edwin V. Fisher, brother Russell Murphy, and granddaughter Rachel Harvey.

She was born in Atlanta, GA to Russell and Irene (Glenn) Murphy. She attended FSU (FSCW) and was an avid Seminoles fan. She later earned a MEd from FAU. Martha served as a Lieutenant in the WAVES, US Navy, during World War II. After the war, she married Edwin V. Fisher. Martha was a teacher/administrator with the Palm Beach County School District for many years and later became a travel agent.

She is lovingly remembered by her family, including her daughters Kitty (Galen) Bailey, Babs Johnson, Pat Fisher, Peggy Fisher, and Janet (Tim) Anderson; grandchildren Chris Harvey and Katie Harvey, Brian (Jessica) Johnson and Mark Johnson, Maggie Fisher, Renee (Jeff) Miller, Leslie (Brian) Jay, and Ryan Anderson; great-grandchildren Miles Johnson, Aubrey Miller and Madilyn Miller, and Tegan Jay; and her nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches, 900 Brandywine Road, West Palm Beach, the Rev. Patti Aupperlee officiant. Viewing 10:00AM to 11:00AM followed by a Celebration of her Life at 11:00AM. Private burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Tillman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2170 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 4 to July 5, 2019