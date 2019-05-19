|
Martha Gertrude Briner Shellenberg McAllister, born 1931 Stadel, Switzerland - passed 2019 Florida, United States
Extraordinary wife to James Earl McAllister. Superhero mother to Felix and Susan McAllister. Adoring grandmother to Hector, Ana and Jorge Hernandez as well as to Sirena and Xander McAllister. Lifelong sister and best friend to Elsa Loebsiger and sister-in-law Inge Briner. Trudy was an independent spirit who led a life of adventure. As her first words in her travel journal state "Time to go..."
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 19, 2019